'Dramatic' impact of coronavirus on NI film industry
Twenty-five local film and TV productions have been halted due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Some local companies will not survive as a result, according to the head of the industry body Northern Ireland Screen.

Richard Williams said the impact of Covid-19 on the industry had been "dramatic."

Large-scale productions filmed in Northern Ireland have also been put on hold.

  • 07 May 2020