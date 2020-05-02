Caring for dementia patients during coronavirus

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: The challenges of caring for dementia patients
A nurse who works in a community home caring for patients with dementia describes how challenging it is to do so during the coronavirus outbreak.
"They’re quite lost, and then they come to the staff and you know, social distancing, the way the Public Health Agency has set up guidelines to have two-metre distance and self-isolation and all that, that is not practical in a dementia unit," she said.
"We keep their spirits up, we encourage them, we support them, because we are their only family at the moment, their own families can’t visit."
-
02 May 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-52465425/coronavirus-the-challenges-of-caring-for-dementia-patientsRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window