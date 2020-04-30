Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Putting priesthood on hold to return to medicine
Soon after qualifying as a junior doctor in Belfast in 2014, Christopher Gault left medicine to study to be a priest.
Although he is still continuing his studies as part of the Dominican Order, he decided to resume his medical duties while the Covid-19 pandemic continues.
He is currently working as a junior doctor at the Mater Hospital in Belfast.
He said: “I kind of felt that was the right thing to do at this time, I just want to help in any way I can.”
Video journalist: Niall McCracken
-
30 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-52419863/coronavirus-putting-priesthood-on-hold-to-return-to-medicineRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window