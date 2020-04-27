Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Centenarian’s tears for care home birthday surprise
Reaching your 100th birthday is cause for a major celebration.
However, when you turn 100 during a pandemic, the celebrations look quite different.
It was not the big party which had been planned for Bobby Strain from Dungannon, County Tyrone.
Instead, care home staff delivered his cake wearing masks and visors while his family sang Happy Birthday a few steps away - outside the care home building.
Mr Strain's daughter, Evelyn Carson, said they did their best to mark her father's milestone despite precautions over coronavirus.
27 Apr 2020
