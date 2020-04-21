'You just have to keep everyone right'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Larne care home staff underline Covid-19 challenge

Gillaroo Lodge in Larne, County Antrim, is coronavirus-free - and they're aiming to keep it that way.

It closed to visitors on 16 March, more than a week before the UK went into lockdown.

Care home staff Eva Kelso and Katie Jones say everyone has been working hard to make sure all the health advice is implemented to ensure residents are protected.

  • 21 Apr 2020