'You just have to keep everyone right'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Larne care home staff underline Covid-19 challenge
Gillaroo Lodge in Larne, County Antrim, is coronavirus-free - and they're aiming to keep it that way.
It closed to visitors on 16 March, more than a week before the UK went into lockdown.
Care home staff Eva Kelso and Katie Jones say everyone has been working hard to make sure all the health advice is implemented to ensure residents are protected.
-
21 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-52376385/coronavirus-larne-care-home-staff-underline-covid-19-challengeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window