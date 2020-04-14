Media player
Coronavirus: Care home residents 'receiving support and care'
Health Minister Robin Swann has said he wants to reassure people that relatives in care homes "are receiving the support and care they need."
Mr Swann said 32 care homes in Northern Ireland have now recorded cases of coronavirus.
That is an increase on the announcement last week that 20 homes were affected.
It comes after Northern Ireland's chief medical officer said details about the number of Covid-19 related deaths in care homes remain unclear.
