Coronavirus: Driving for the most vulnerable
With lockdown as a result of the coronavirus continuing across the UK, rural communities have been some of those most affected by isolation.
About 40% of people in Northern Ireland live in rural areas.
Community transport groups have been providing a lifeline to many vulnerable and elderly people who live in the most remote parts of Northern Ireland.
Lesley-Ann Clancy from South Antrim Community Transport said: "A lot of these people live in very rural areas and it’s a very scary time for them.
“We’ve been supplying food parcels, medicines and essential goods. Our drivers might be the only person some of these people see physically for a long time.”
15 Apr 2020