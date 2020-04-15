Video

With lockdown as a result of the coronavirus continuing across the UK, rural communities have been some of those most affected by isolation.

About 40% of people in Northern Ireland live in rural areas.

Community transport groups have been providing a lifeline to many vulnerable and elderly people who live in the most remote parts of Northern Ireland.

Lesley-Ann Clancy from South Antrim Community Transport said: "A lot of these people live in very rural areas and it’s a very scary time for them.

“We’ve been supplying food parcels, medicines and essential goods. Our drivers might be the only person some of these people see physically for a long time.”

Video journalist: Niall McCracken