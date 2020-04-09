How to get essentials if you are isolating
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

How to get food and medicine deliveries if you are isolating in Northern Ireland

With many elderly or vulnerable people self-isolating because of the coronavirus outbreak, getting food and medicine at their door is crucial.

BBC News NI looks at the help available to those in Northern Ireland who may find it difficult to get assistance.

  • 09 Apr 2020