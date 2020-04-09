Media player
Coronavirus in NI: 'My mummy didn’t want to die alone'
The daughter of a women who died in hospital with coronavirus has described how she said she didn't want to die alone.
Rhonda Tait's mother, Josephine Brown, died in hospital after contracting coronavirus.
She described receiving daily updates from the doctor, and paid tribute to the workers in the hospital.
09 Apr 2020
