Care homes facing coronavirus strain

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Care homes facing the strain amid crisis
Residents in care homes are among those at the highest risk from coronavirus.
Staff are working to prevent them from catching the virus, often a difficult task in an environment where dozens of residents live in a single home.
Workers at Bradley Manor home in Belfast said they were worried for their health and the health of their families, but were reassured by using personal protective equipment (PPE).
Julie Bennett, whose father lives at the home, said she appreciated how good the staff were.
-
08 Apr 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-52221869/coronavirus-care-homes-facing-the-strain-amid-crisisRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window