Care homes facing coronavirus strain

Video

Residents in care homes are among those at the highest risk from coronavirus.

Staff are working to prevent them from catching the virus, often a difficult task in an environment where dozens of residents live in a single home.

Workers at Bradley Manor home in Belfast said they were worried for their health and the health of their families, but were reassured by using personal protective equipment (PPE).

Julie Bennett, whose father lives at the home, said she appreciated how good the staff were.