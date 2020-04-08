Frontline reporting from the back garden
Video

Reporting restrictions - how society and journalism deals with a pandemic.

The latest episode of Red Lines looks at how society and journalism has responded to the coronavirus crisis.

Mark Carruthers is joined by regulars Mark Devenport, John Campbell and Enda McClafferty, along with RTE's Legal Affairs turned Covid-19 correspondent, Orla O'Donnell.

