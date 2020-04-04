Media player
Birthday drive by for boy with autism in isolation
Ger McFlynn has just turned 13 years old and has autism.
The Maghera teenager and his family are self-isolating because of the coronavirus.
Earlier this week he received a special birthday surprise from his friends and neighbours.
Video journalist: Niall McCracken
04 Apr 2020
