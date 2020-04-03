Looking after your mental health during isolation
Coronavirus: Looking after your mental health during isolation

Research has suggested that anxiety and depressive symptoms rose after "lockdown" measures were introduced to limit the spread of Covid-19.

Siobhan O'Neill is professor of Mental Health Sciences at Ulster University.

She spoke to BBC News NI about tips for looking after your mental health and coping during isolation.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken

