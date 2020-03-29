Media player
Coronavirus: From sold-out arenas to living room gigs
Recording artists are streaming gigs from their homes as self-isolation due to the coronavirus continues.
In 2019, Irish star Dermot Kennedy had a number one album in the UK. For now he has swapped sold-out arenas for his living room.
"There has never been a better time to be an artist because it's our job to hopefully instil some hope and joy into peoples' lives."
Video Journalist: Niall McCracken
29 Mar 2020
