Members of Monkstown Boxing Club are stepping out of the ring to fight back against coronavirus.

The club has turned its gym into a makeshift soup kitchen and volunteers are delivering food packages to the doorstep of people in the area who are self-isolating.

Project manager Paul Johnson said: "In the last two days we've cooked 180 meals of soup. We know that having fresh soup made could be essential for somebody that has been quarantined or self-isolating as it is now.

"People like pensioners, individuals with disabilities and obviously those families that have been made unemployed. So, there's a real need within the community."

Video journalist: Niall McCracken