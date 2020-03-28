Video
Coronavirus: The boxing club fighting back against coronavirus
Members of Monkstown Boxing Club are stepping out of the ring to fight back against coronavirus.
The club has turned its gym into a makeshift soup kitchen and volunteers are delivering food packages to the doorstep of people in the area who are self-isolating.
Project manager Paul Johnson said: "In the last two days we've cooked 180 meals of soup. We know that having fresh soup made could be essential for somebody that has been quarantined or self-isolating as it is now.
"People like pensioners, individuals with disabilities and obviously those families that have been made unemployed. So, there's a real need within the community."
Video journalist: Niall McCracken
28 Mar 2020