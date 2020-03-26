Young farmers set up food drop for the vulnerable

Media player
Coronavirus: Young farmers set up food drop for vulnerable people
A group from Moycraig Young Farmers' club in County Antrim have set up a food drop for local vulnerable people.
Over two nights, the farmers, took in a steady stream of donations from locals to be distributed to vulnerable or elderly people in the village of Mosside.
26 Mar 2020
