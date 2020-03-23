Video

The coronavirus pandemic has affected people's lives in many ways, from physical health to financial worries.

Orla Mullan, from Limavady in County Londonderry, lost her main source of income and had to postpone her wedding within the same week.

She said: "We're absolutely devastated, we went into like a zombie-like state when we had to make a decision about the wedding.

"But the harder thing now is that we've been hit with the loss of work as well as my other half and I are both professional actors and singers. All of that work has just disappeared."

Video journalist: Niall McCracken