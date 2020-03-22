‘stay at home’
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

NI Healthcare staff appeal for people to stay at home

Healthcare professionals from the Belfast Trust respiratory team have made a direct appeal about the coronavirus and urged people to stay at home.

On Sunday the Department of Health confirmed there had been a second coronavirus-related death in Northern Ireland.

The department said the NI patient, who was elderly and had an underlying health condition, was being treated in hospital for Covid-19.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the news should "bring it home to every one of us that coronavirus is a real and present danger".

  • 22 Mar 2020