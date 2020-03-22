Video

Healthcare professionals from the Belfast Trust respiratory team have made a direct appeal about the coronavirus and urged people to stay at home.

On Sunday the Department of Health confirmed there had been a second coronavirus-related death in Northern Ireland.

The department said the NI patient, who was elderly and had an underlying health condition, was being treated in hospital for Covid-19.

Health Minister Robin Swann said the news should "bring it home to every one of us that coronavirus is a real and present danger".