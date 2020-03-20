Continuing to work during the coronavirus crisis

Video

People across Northern Ireland are adapting to a new working world as the coronavirus pandemic continues.

Technology is playing a big part in enabling people to work remotely as well as adhering to the latest advice on social distancing.

Cailín Uí Thonnaigh is a teacher at St Anthony's Primary School in Larne. Her students are currently all working remotely while she is still planning lessons from school.

Pearson Morris is co-owner and chef at Noble Restaurants in Hollywood. They have reworked their staffing rota to comply with the latest public health advice and meals have moved to collection only.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken