140,000 tablets seized in PSNI drugs operation

Video

BBC News NI cameras have been following the PSNI during a number of operations to tackle the sale of illicit prescription medicines.

The operation was run by the Organised Crime Task Force (OCTF) in Northern Ireland and resulted in the disruption and supply of drugs purchased online.

The action was also part of a global Operation Pangea XIII, resulting in multiple packages containing around 140,000 tablets being seized.

Operation Pangea XIII took place in a week of action between 3-10 March 2020 and involved a number of countries.

The Interpol coordinated actions were aimed to disrupt the illicit online supply of medicines, as well as raising awareness of the significant health risks associated with buying medicines from illegal websites and social media platforms.

The majority of drug deaths in Northern Ireland are due to the misuse of a variety of prescription medicines.

Video journalist: Niall McCracken