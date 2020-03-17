'This is the calm before the storm, before the surge'
Leo Varadkar has said that the elderly and people who have a long-term illness may have to stay at home for several weeks.

The Taoiseach (prime minister) said that the Republic of Ireland is putting in place systems that people in this category will have food supplies and are checked on.

Mr Vardkar said this is known as cocooning.

