Coronavirus: 'So many people make a living playing music'
The coronavirus is affecting self-employed musicians as venues across Northern Ireland close and gigs and weddings are postponed.
Conor McCaffrey is part of an Irish traditional music folk group and he's also in a wedding band.
"There are so many people that make a living playing music," he says.
"A lot of people are losing their stable income and their only income in many cases, straight away with no warning."
Video journalist: Niall McCracken
18 Mar 2020
