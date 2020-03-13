Preparing for coronavirus at the Mater Hospital

Media player
Coronavirus: How Belfast's Mater Hospital has prepared
As the number of confirmed coronavirus cases grow in Northern Ireland the need for hospital beds will become more acute.
Each of the five health trusts are isolating wards in one of their hospitals to deal with the surge in patients.
BBC News NI was given access to the Mater Hospital which will deal with seriously ill patients in Belfast.
Dr Chris Hagan explained the measures being put in place to deal with the pandemic.
