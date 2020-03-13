Media player
Foster repeats RHI apology
Corrupt or malicious activity was not the cause of what went wrong with Northern Ireland's failed energy scheme.
The findings into the Renewable Heat Incentive (RHI) scheme were published on Friday.
The scheme was introduced by then Enterprise Minister Arlene Foster.
Following the report's publication, Mrs Foster, now the first minister, repeated an apology for her "failings in the implementation" of the RHI scheme.
She added that she is "determined to learn from my mistakes and to work to ensure that the mistakes and systematic failures of the past are not repeated"
13 Mar 2020
