Michelle O'Neill says schools should be closed
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Michelle O'Neill says schools should be closed

NI Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill says schools in Northern Ireland must close immediately following the coronavirus outbreak.

Ms O'Neill said she believed Northern Ireland should "err on the side of caution".

Schools, colleges and other public facilities in the Republic of Ireland have closed due to the virus.

There is more on this story here.

  • 13 Mar 2020