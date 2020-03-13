Media player
Coronavirus: Michelle O'Neill says schools should be closed
NI Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill says schools in Northern Ireland must close immediately following the coronavirus outbreak.
Ms O'Neill said she believed Northern Ireland should "err on the side of caution".
Schools, colleges and other public facilities in the Republic of Ireland have closed due to the virus.
There is more on this story here.
