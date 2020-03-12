Health minister pulled from Stormont committee
On Thursday morning the health minister Robin Swann and chief medical officer were briefing the Stormont health committee.

Shortly after the taoiseach (Irish prime minister) announced restrictions in the Republic of Ireland due to the coronavirus outbreak, and as Chief Medical Officer Michael McBride was speaking, they were called to Stormont Castle.

