Motor club celebrates 65 years on the road
Larne Motor Club has been at the epicentre of Northern Ireland motorsport for 65 years.

The club began in the 1950s by organizing the Starlight Rally - a treacherous night-time trial that became Northern Ireland's first sponsored motorsport event.

The club developed a strong rallycross scene - an exhilarating hybrid of Formula 1 and traditional rallying - throughout the 1970s and 1980s,

It now specializes in auto-testing, a relatively affordable low-speed motorsport that nonetheless requires huge skill behind the wheel.

  • 15 Mar 2020