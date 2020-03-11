Medics on the frontline against drug abuse
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Medics on the frontline against drug abuse

Medics at the Mater Hospital have said they are dealing with at least 30 drug-related cases a day.

Children as young as 14 are among those being treated for cocaine abuse.

One consultant said she could only see the situation getting worse.

Read more here.

If you are affected by any of the issues in this video visit BBC Action Line.

  • 11 Mar 2020