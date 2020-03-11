Media player
Medics on the frontline against drug abuse
Medics at the Mater Hospital have said they are dealing with at least 30 drug-related cases a day.
Children as young as 14 are among those being treated for cocaine abuse.
One consultant said she could only see the situation getting worse.
If you are affected by any of the issues in this video visit BBC Action Line.
11 Mar 2020
