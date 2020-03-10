'Cancelling Washington trip was right move'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Michelle O'Neill says it was right to cancel Washington trip
Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said cancelling a trip to Washington DC was the right thing to do.
Ms O'Neill and First Minister Arlene Foster were due to travel to the US capital for a range of St Patrick's Day events, but changed their plans.
They will remain in Northern Ireland to take part in planning on how to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.
10 Mar 2020
