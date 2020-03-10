'Cancelling Washington trip was right move'
Coronavirus: Michelle O'Neill says it was right to cancel Washington trip

Northern Ireland's Deputy First Minister Michelle O'Neill has said cancelling a trip to Washington DC was the right thing to do.

Ms O'Neill and First Minister Arlene Foster were due to travel to the US capital for a range of St Patrick's Day events, but changed their plans.

They will remain in Northern Ireland to take part in planning on how to tackle the coronavirus outbreak.

