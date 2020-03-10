'I had a stroke when I was 14'

Video

According to a King's College London/SSNAP stroke audit conducted in 2019, the average age for a woman in the UK to have a stroke is 78. But Roisin had a life-threatening stroke aged just 14.

In her story Roisin reflects on how she's coping with losing the power in her right side, and initially having to deal with not being able to speak or eat.

Roisin's mum reveals the terrifying moment she found her daughter lying on the floor with "her face having dropped to one side".

