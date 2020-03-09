Health minister announces two NI schools closed
Health Minister Robin Swann has told the Northern Ireland Assembly two schools have closed for an "enhanced clean" after a student tested positive for coronavirus.

The schools are located on the same site.

Mr Swann said the Public Health Agency was content there was no public health risk to other pupils but that the schools would close as a precautionary measure.

