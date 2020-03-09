'Continue with common sense coronavirus approach'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Coronavirus: Arlene Foster urges 'common sense approach'
First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster attended a meeting of the government's Cobra emergency committee.
She said it was important that the UK continued its "common sense" approach to tackling the virus.
Mrs Foster added that the UK government was in "constant contact" with the Irish government over the issue.
Read more here.
-
09 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-51805574/coronavirus-arlene-foster-urges-common-sense-approachRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window