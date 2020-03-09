'Continue with common sense coronavirus approach'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Coronavirus: Arlene Foster urges 'common sense approach'

First Minister of Northern Ireland Arlene Foster attended a meeting of the government's Cobra emergency committee.

She said it was important that the UK continued its "common sense" approach to tackling the virus.

Mrs Foster added that the UK government was in "constant contact" with the Irish government over the issue.

Read more here.

  • 09 Mar 2020