'I booked flights hours before Flybe collapsed'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Flybe: 'I booked flights hours before collapse'
Regional airline Flybe went into administration in the early hours of Thursday, putting thousands of jobs at risk and disrupting travel plans.
Sandra Morrow booked flights just hours before the company collapsed, and said she was left feeling worried.
But Belfast City Airport, where the airline was the main operator, said it is confident other airlines will step in to fill the routes left vacant.
-
05 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-51761953/flybe-i-booked-flights-hours-before-collapseRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window