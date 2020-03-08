Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Ballet stereotypes: 'Male ballet dancers aren't just there to look pretty'
Ruaidhri Maguire is a professional male ballet dancer from Moneymore, County Londonderry.
He wants to break the stereotypes about male ballet dancers and show that there's a true athleticism in dance.
Ruaidhri, a soloist with the Baltic Opera Ballet in Poland, spends six days a week in the gym to keep up with his intense training regimes.
"There's a true strength behind it and there's a true rawness to being a male ballet dancer," he said.
Video journalist: Emily McGarvey
-
08 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-51744661/ballet-stereotypes-male-ballet-dancers-aren-t-just-there-to-look-prettyRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window