Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
LGBT youth radio programme Gaybledegook on NI's airwaves
Young LGBT voices are getting more time on the airwaves after a group in Belfast started a youth radio programme.
The radio programme, which is called Gaybledegook, is broadcast online.
It was developed by Radio YNP, which is part of Special EU Programmes Body's Youth Network For Peace programme.
The programme aims to engage with young people from both sides of the Irish border.
Video journalist: Leanna Byrne
-
07 Mar 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-51743595/lgbt-youth-radio-programme-gaybledegook-on-ni-s-airwavesRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window