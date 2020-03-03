Educating children on coronavirus
Primary school pupils in Belfast have been learning how to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The children have been taught how to properly wash their hands and how to practise good hygiene.

One pupil, Adam, said: "I can protect myself by eating healthy and cleaning my hands."

