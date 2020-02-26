Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Carrickfergus Castle's tower reopens with new roof
Carrickfergus Castle has stood the test of time for 800 years but, after a year out of action, its tower has reopened to the public after the installation of a new roof.
It was built over the course of a year as part of a £1m conservation project.
It replaces a flat roof, built in the 1930s, that had been leaking rainwater into the tower's upper levels.
The new roof was built using medieval techniques and Irish oak harvested from trees felled during 2017's Storm Ophelia.
-
26 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-51650477/carrickfergus-castle-s-tower-reopens-with-new-roofRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window