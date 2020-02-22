'I'm bombarded by colours and shapes all the time'
Synaesthesia: What is it like to smell colour?

Kourosh Saadat, from Bangor, County Down, has synaesthesia which he experiences through his sense of smell and taste.

For him, things like the taste of cola or the smell of a perfume take on unique shapes and colours.

Video journalists: Michael Sheils Mcnamee and Emily McGarvey

  • 22 Feb 2020