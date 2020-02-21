Media player
Video
Jurgen Klopp tells young Manchester United fan 'I can't make Liverpool lose'
A young Manchester United fan who made a bid to stop Liverpool winning the title has been left shocked after Jurgen Klopp sent him a personal reply.
Daragh Curley, from County Donegal, wrote to the Liverpool boss for a school assignment.
The 10-year-old asked if it would be possible for Liverpool to lose some games so they wouldn't win the league.
Klopp said the letter was "nice" and "cheeky".
21 Feb 2020
