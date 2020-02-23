Boats, planes and trees: The Chronicles of Erne

Video

With more than 150 islands and 500 sq km of water, the Erne is a busy waterway for locals and the 350,000 visitors who venture to County Fermanagh every year.

Filmed over a year, a new four-part series charts the passing of the seasons through the eyes of the people who live and work on the Erne.

Two of those people are retired engineers who hope they've uncovered a lost World War Two plane.

