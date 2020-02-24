Media player
'I felt let down by police and PPS'
A woman who claims she was raped has criticised her treatment by the police and prosecutors.
Lucy Monaghan reported the alleged attack in April 2015, but no one was ever charged.
The Police Ombudsman later found a number of failings in the investigation into the incident.
The Police Service of Northern Ireland admitted shortcomings, but said they treated all allegations of sexual crime seriously.
24 Feb 2020
