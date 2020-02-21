Media player
Klopp's response to ten-year-old's letter
A young Manchester United fan who made a bid to stop Liverpool winning the title has been left shocked after Jurgen Klopp sent him a personal reply.
Daragh Curley, from County Donegal, wrote to the Liverpool boss for a school assignment.
The 10-year-old asked if it would be possible for Liverpool to lose some games so they would not win the league.
Klopp wrote back, praising Daragh's passion, but explaining Liverpool could not drop points on his behalf.
21 Feb 2020
