Celebrating 25 years of Riverdance

'Riverdance has been a part of my everyday life'
This year marks 25 years since Riverdance first debuted during the interval of the 1994 Eurovision Song Contest.
The performance made overnight stars of lead dancers Jean Butler and Michael Flatley.
A show marking the anniversary is now touring the UK, as it continues to cast its spell over audiences across the world.
21 Feb 2020
