New Royal Victoria Hospital helipad is a 'game changer'
Northern Ireland's air ambulance has landed for the first time at a new helipad at the Royal Victoria Hospital.
The helipad is on the roof of the west Belfast hospital's critical care building.
It means patients can be transferred straight to the building instead of having to make the journey from Musgrave Park Hospital.
Tuesday morning's landing was a test, but the facility should be fully operational by next week.
18 Feb 2020
