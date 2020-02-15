‘It’s a really good metaphor for life.’
Weaving a spell: Emily McIlwaine on the fruits of the loom

Emily McIlwaine is a 29-year-old professional hand-weaver from Killinchy, County Down.

She uses traditional methods and works on a traditional wooden-framed loom.

Here she speaks about how the rhythmic, meditative processes of hand-weaving can help with mental health.

Video journalist: Alan Haslem

  • 15 Feb 2020