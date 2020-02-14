Media player
Brandon Lewis: The first tasks ahead of new NI secretary
Brandon Lewis has taken over from Julian Smith as the new secretary of state for Northern Ireland.
The Great Yarmouth MP takes up his post just weeks after a deal was struck to restore devolution at Stormont following a three-year stand off.
Mr Lewis may not be facing the same problems as some of his predecessors, but there are still plenty of outstanding issues waiting for him in his office in-tray.
14 Feb 2020
