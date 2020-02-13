Contaminated blood victims demand parity

Media player
Contaminated blood scandal victims demand parity
Northern Ireland victims of the contaminated blood scandal have said they are no closer to securing financial support that would bring them into line with victims in England.
They met Health Minister Robin Swann on Thursday and urged him to address a disparity in payments.
13 Feb 2020
