Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Portrush Air Show cancelled in cost-cutting drive
The Portrush Air Show will not receive council funding this year as Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council struggles with debts of £68.7m.
The annual aviation display is a flagship event for tourism along Northern Ireland's north coast.
But the council is cutting back on its spending, including the £240,000 it provides to support the air show.
Councillor Darryl Wilson confirmed the show is "off the table" this year but that "doesn't mean that it won't return at some point in the future".
Read more here.
-
13 Feb 2020
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.co.uk/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-51486520/portrush-air-show-cancelled-in-cost-cutting-driveRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window