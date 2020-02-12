'Too cramped to provide patients with proper care'
GPs at a practice in North Down say patient care is being compromised as they are working out of rooms which are not fit for purpose.

The three doctors work out of Bangor Health Centre, which caters for 5,200 patients.

The doctors told BBC News NI they are struggling to provide the most basic of services.

The South Eastern Trust, which owns the building, said in a statement that it recognised the problems and had short-term solutions planned, as well as a long-term scheme to build a primary and community care centre in Bangor.

