Powerlifting was once a male-dominated sport, but it's growing popularity in Northern Ireland can be exemplified in the exploits of Annette Forker.

The County Armagh woman won a gold and three silvers at an international powerlifting event in Canada in November even though she only began competing a year ago.

The a 52-year-old dental nurse, from Lurgan, is one of many women in Northern Ireland who have recently taken up the sport.

Annette and her coach Paul are keen to challenge some of the stereotypes associated with powerlifting.